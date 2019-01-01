Gold, silver begin 2019 on positive note

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Gold

In line with gold, silver too gained Rs 150 to Rs 39,250 per kg on increased demand from industrial units and coin makers.

New Delhi: Gold prices rose by Rs 200 to Rs 32,470 per 10 gram at the bullion market here on the first day of trade in 2019 amid pick-up in demand.

In line with gold, silver too gained Rs 150 to Rs 39,250 per kg on increased demand from industrial units and coin makers.

Bullion traders said that pick-up in demand helped the rally in the precious metal.

Globally, gold traded at USD 1,282.17 an ounce, while silver stood at USD 15.44 an ounce in New York.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity went up by Rs 200 each to Rs 32,470 per 10 gram and Rs 32,320 per 10 gram, respectively.

Sovereign gold, however, remained unchanged at Rs 25,200 per piece of 8 gram.

Silver ready advanced by Rs 150 to Rs 39,250 per kg and weekly-based delivery saw a mild rise of Rs 25 to Rs 38,725 per kg.

Silver coins, however, remained unchanged at Rs 76,000 for buying and Rs 77,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

In 2018, gold prices jumped by Rs 1,870, or 6.15 percent, as compared with the price of Rs 30,400 per 10 gram on December 30, 2017.

Silver, on the other hand, lost Rs 880, or 2.2 percent, against Rs 39,980 per kg as on December 30, 2017.

