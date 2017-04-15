Gold, silver end steady on scattered demand

New Delhi: Gold prices held steady at Rs 29,950 per 10 grams at the bullion market on Saturday on scattered demand from local jewellers.

Silver followed suit and ruled flat at Rs 43,000 per kg.

Traders said mild demand from local jewellers in view of ongoing wedding season at domestic spot market kept gold as well as silver prices steady.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity ruled steady at Rs 29,950 and Rs 29,800 per 10 grams, respectively. It had gained Rs 660 in last four days.

Sovereign remained unaltered at Rs 24,500 per piece of eight grams.

Silver ready and weekly-based delivery also finished at previous level of Rs 43,000 and Rs 42,570 per kg, respectively.

Silver coins too remained unaltered at Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.