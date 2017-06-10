Gold slumps for third day, loses Rs 55 to Rs 29,370 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold slumped for the third day, losing Rs 55 to Rs 29,370 per 10 grams at the bullion market today, largely in tandem with a weak global trend.

Besides, a reduced offtake by local jewellers owing to a considerable fall in demand at the domestic spot market hurt the sentiment.

Silver also cracked below the Rs 40,000-mark by falling Rs 225 to Rs 39,900 per kg on poor offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Traders said the sentiment was downbeat mostly in sync with a bearish trend overseas as the dollar regained some ground, eroding demand for the precious metals as a safe haven and a fall in demand from local jewellers at domestic spot market.

Globally, gold fell 0.88 per cent to USD 1,266.40 an ounce and silver by 1.35 per cent to USD 17.17 an ounce in New York in Yesterday's trade.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 per cent and 99.5 per cent purity declined by Rs 55 each to Rs 29,370 and Rs 29,220 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs 370 in the past two days.

Sovereign also traded lower by Rs 100 to Rs 24,400 per piece of eight grams.

Following gold, silver ready slipped by Rs 225 to Rs 39,900 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 300 to Rs 39,615 per kg.

Silver coins, however, remained unaltered at Rs 73,000 for buying and Rs 74,000 for selling of 100 pieces.