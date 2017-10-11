Gold snaps 4-day rise, settles at Rs 30,750 per 10 grams

New Delhi: Gold prices on Wednesday saw a marginal fall of Rs 15 to Rs 30,750 per 10 grams, halting four-session gains, due to muted demand from local jewellers at prevailing levels coupled with subdued global trend.

Silver prices, however, maintained an upward trend and recaptured the Rs 41,000-mark by gaining Rs 75 to Rs 41,065 per kg on increased offtake by industrial units and coin makers.

Marketmen said fall in demand from local jewellers and retailers at existing higher levels at domestic spot market and weak trend overseas led to decline in gold prices.

Globally, gold fell 0.02 percent to USD 1,287.10 an ounce in Singapore.

Besides, the prices of gold were also influenced by a weak trend overseas as investors awaited the release of the US Federal Reserve's minutes from its September meeting for clues on further interest rate hikes this year.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity declined by Rs 15 each to Rs 30,750 and Rs 30,600 per ten grams, respectively. The precious metal had gained Rs 390 in the previous four days.

Sovereign, however, remained steady at Rs 24,700 per piece of eight grams.

On the other hand, silver ready advanced by Rs 75 to Rs 41,065 per kg and weekly-based delivery traded higher by a similar margin to Rs 40,265 per kg.

Silver coins continued to be traded at the previous level of Rs 74,000 for buying and Rs 75,000 for selling of 100 pieces.