close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Gold surges to Rs 29,310, silver down on low demand

However, silver fell by Rs 250 to Rs 39,100 per kg on lack of buying support from industrial units amid weak global cues.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Monday, July 24, 2017 - 14:51
Gold surges to Rs 29,310, silver down on low demand

New Delhi: Gold rallied by Rs 160 to trade at almost three-week high of Rs 29,310 per ten gram at the bullion market on Monday on increased buying by local jewellers even as the metal lost sheen overseas.

However, silver fell by Rs 250 to Rs 39,100 per kg on lack of buying support from industrial units amid weak global cues.

Traders attributed the rise in gold prices to pick-up in buying by local jewellers to meet ensuing festive season demand at domestic spot markets, though a weak trend overseas capped the rise.

Globally, gold fell 0.10 percent to USD 1,253.30 an ounce and silver by 0.42 percent to USD 16.43 an ounce in Singapore.

In the national capital, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity shot up by Rs 160 each to Rs 29,310 and Rs 29,160 per ten gram respectively, a level last seen on July 4.

Sovereign, however, remained flat at Rs 24,400 per piece of eight grams.

On the other hand, silver ready slipped by Rs 250 to Rs 39,100 per kg and weekly-based delivery by Rs 40 to Rs 38,110 per kg.

Silver coins, however, spurted by Rs 1,000 to Rs 72,000 for buying and Rs 73,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

TAGS

GoldGold price todayGold prices in IndiaGold rateGold rate in DelhiGold demand

From Zee News

NPCI&#039;s BHIM App crosses 16 million download mark
Technology

NPCI's BHIM App crosses 16 million download mark

Mercedes-Benz can drive in BS VI models to India by 2018
Automobiles

Mercedes-Benz can drive in BS VI models to India by 2018

Samsung takes aim at TSMC with plans to triple chip foundry market share
International Business

Samsung takes aim at TSMC with plans to triple chip foundry...

IMF keeps India&#039;s growth forecast at 7.2% for 2017-18
Economy

IMF keeps India's growth forecast at 7.2% for 2017-18

Home buyer can&#039;t be expected to wait indefinitely, says NCDRC
Real Estate

Home buyer can't be expected to wait indefinitely, say...

Markets

BSE to auction investment limits for Rs 11K crore govt bond...

Coal India set to shut down high-risk mines
Companies

Coal India set to shut down high-risk mines

Govt to sell entire stake in HPCL to ONGC
Companies

Govt to sell entire stake in HPCL to ONGC

CCEA gives in-principle approval for selling 51% stake in HPCL to ONGC
Companies

CCEA gives in-principle approval for selling 51% stake in H...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video