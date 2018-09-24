हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Rupee

India likely to raise import curbs on various items, gold to be spared

The government is also trying to curb imports of "non-essential" items to support the rupee.

India likely to raise import curbs on various items, gold to be spared

New Delhi: India is likely to impose higher import duties on precious stones, certain types of steel and electronics but will spare gold to prevent smuggling, a finance ministry official told reporters on Monday.

The official, who didn`t want to be named, said the main reason for the planned increase in duties was to restrict the inflow of items displaced by an escalating U.S.-China trade tensions. The government is also trying to curb imports of "non-essential" items to support the rupee.

