close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

India relaxes rules of Gold Bond Scheme to attract more investors

India eased the restrictions for its Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme after failing to secure the targeted investment, the government said on Wednesday.

﻿
Reuters| Last Updated: Wednesday, July 26, 2017 - 21:15
India relaxes rules of Gold Bond Scheme to attract more investors

New Delhi: India eased the restrictions for its Sovereign Gold Bond Scheme after failing to secure the targeted investment, the government said on Wednesday.

India is the world`s second biggest consumer of the precious metal and meets almost all its demand from imports. In 2015, India`s government launched the bond scheme as an alternative to buying the metal and trimming the demand for physical gold.

The annual investment limit under the Scheme has been raised to 4 kilograms for individuals and 20 kgs for Trusts, the statement said. The previous limit was 500 grams.

"In view of the less than expected response of investors to the scheme, and considering its bearing on the current account deficit and consequently on the overall macro-economic health of the country, it was felt necessary to make changes in this scheme to make it a success," the statement said.

The scheme has attracted 47.69 billion rupees ($741 million) in the last two financial years to March 31, about a fifth of the targeted 250 billion rupees, the statement said.

The cabinet has also empowered the finance ministry to launch variants of Sovereign Gold Bonds with different interest rates, risk protection and pay-offs, to compete with alternative investments and deal with volatility in global gold prices.

TAGS

Sovereign gold bond schemeGoldGold bond schemeGlobal gold prices

From Zee News

Govt identifies 400 benami transactions
Economy

Govt identifies 400 benami transactions

Cabinet clears minimum wage code bill
Companies

Cabinet clears minimum wage code bill

Economy

Cabinet gives ex-post facto nod for GST rollout in J&K

E-commerce sites to disclose food expiry date, MRP
Companies

E-commerce sites to disclose food expiry date, MRP

IRCTC to take over catering services in all trains by year end
Companies

IRCTC to take over catering services in all trains by year...

UIDAI spends Rs 9,055 crore to enrol, despatch Aadhaar numbers
Economy

UIDAI spends Rs 9,055 crore to enrol, despatch Aadhaar numb...

Mumbai Metro launches India&#039;s first mobile ticketing system
Technology

Mumbai Metro launches India's first mobile ticketing s...

Telecom M&amp;As mean better spectrum utilisation, services: Government
Economy

Telecom M&As mean better spectrum utilisation, services...

Nissan launches Datsun redi-Go with 1 litre engine
Automobiles

Nissan launches Datsun redi-Go with 1 litre engine

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video