close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Silver prices spike Rs 700 on global cues, gold steady

Traders attributed the spike in silver prices to positive global cues and pick-up in demand from industrial units at the domestic spot market.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, July 11, 2017 - 15:18
Silver prices spike Rs 700 on global cues, gold steady

New Delhi: Silver stood out on Tuesday by reclaiming the Rs 37,000-mark with a jump of Rs 700 at Rs 37,200 per kg, powered by a firm trend overseas and increased local offtake.

The gains came after four straight days of fall.

Gold, however, held steady at Rs 28,780 per 10 grams in scattered deals.

Traders attributed the spike in silver prices to positive global cues and pick-up in demand from industrial units at the domestic spot market.

Globally, silver rose 0.45 per cent to USD 15.64 an ounce and gold 0.16 percent to USD 1,214.10 in New York on Monday.

In the national capital, silver ready traded higher by Rs 700 to Rs 37,200 per kg and weekly-based delivery Rs 665 to Rs 36,250 per kg.

Silver coins, however, plunged by Rs 1,000 to Rs 68,000 for buying and Rs 69,000 for selling of 100 pieces.

On the other hand, gold of 99.9 percent and 99.5 percent purity ruled flat at Rs 28,780 and Rs 28,630 per 10 grams, respectively. The precious metal had lost Rs 370 in the past two days.

Sovereign, too, held steady at Rs 24,300 per piece of eight grams. 

TAGS

SilverIncreased local offtakeGolddomestic Spot marketSilver pricesDemand from industrial units

From Zee News

7th Pay Commission: Check out your revised HRA city-wise
Personal Finance

7th Pay Commission: Check out your revised HRA city-wise

IndusInd Bank first-quarter profit rises 27 %; interest income up
Companies

IndusInd Bank first-quarter profit rises 27 %; interest inc...

Gold ETFs see Rs 200 crore outflow in Q1; asset base slumps 22%
Markets

Gold ETFs see Rs 200 crore outflow in Q1; asset base slumps...

Govt to push Banking Regulation Bill in Monsoon Session
Economy

Govt to push Banking Regulation Bill in Monsoon Session

No change in plans for hybrid vehicles post GST: Toyota
Companies

No change in plans for hybrid vehicles post GST: Toyota

Banks should look at funding unorganised sector: Jaitley
Companies

Banks should look at funding unorganised sector: Jaitley

GST to reduce inflation by 1-2% by year end: Revenue Secretary
Economy

GST to reduce inflation by 1-2% by year end: Revenue Secret...

Sensex hits fresh all-time high of 31,863; Nifty tops 9,800-mark
Markets

Sensex hits fresh all-time high of 31,863; Nifty tops 9,800...

Amazon wins India&#039;s approval to invest in domestic food retail
Companies

Amazon wins India's approval to invest in domestic foo...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video