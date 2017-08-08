close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

Sovereign Gold Bonds attract Rs 6,030 crore so far

"The Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Government of India, has issued nine tranches of Sovereign Gold Bonds for a total value of Rs 6,030 crore till date," the central bank said in a statement.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 8, 2017 - 19:21
Sovereign Gold Bonds attract Rs 6,030 crore so far

Mumbai: The Reserve Bank on Tuesday said Sovereign Gold Bonds have attracted investment worth Rs 6,030 crore so far.

The government launched the scheme in November 2015 with an objective to reduce the demand for physical gold and shift a part of the domestic savings, used for purchase of gold, into financial savings.

So far, the bonds have been issued in nine tranches.

"The Reserve Bank of India, in consultation with the Government of India, has issued nine tranches of Sovereign Gold Bonds for a total value of Rs 6,030 crore till date," the central bank said in a statement.

The investment was Rs 5,400 crore in eight tranches.

The applications for the latest tranche were accepted from July 10-14, 2017 and bonds were issued on July 28.

Investors in these bonds have the option of holding them in physical or dematerialised form. 

TAGS

RBISovereign Gold BondsRBI Gold BondsGovernment Gold Bond schemeGold Bond investments

From Zee News

Big names figure among shell firm list; Companies deny tag
Markets

Big names figure among shell firm list; Companies deny tag

GST rollout lowers overall tax burden: Niti VC designate
Economy

GST rollout lowers overall tax burden: Niti VC designate

Economy

India plans to allow extra 2 lakh tonnes duty-free sugar im...

Investor wealth takes Rs 1.43 lakh-crore knock as stocks plummet
Markets

Investor wealth takes Rs 1.43 lakh-crore knock as stocks pl...

Job loss due to automation won&#039;t affect India: Government
Economy

Job loss due to automation won't affect India: Governm...

I-T dept detects Rs 13,715 crore undisclosed income last fiscal
Economy

I-T dept detects Rs 13,715 crore undisclosed income last fi...

Big data to address problems of jobs, growth: Nandan Nilekani
Companies

Big data to address problems of jobs, growth: Nandan Nileka...

Domino&#039;s to invest Rs 100 crore in rebranding, expansion
Companies

Domino's to invest Rs 100 crore in rebranding, expansi...

Amazon partners with Titan to foray into US market
International Business

Amazon partners with Titan to foray into US market

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video