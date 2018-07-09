हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Burari mass suicide

Burari mass deaths: Post-mortem reports of 5-6 family members likely to be out today

The reports will then be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory to check the presence of poison in their bodies.

IANS photos

New Delhi: The post-mortem report of five or six of the 11 members of a family found dead under the mysterious condition in north Delhi's Burari is expected to come out on Monday, said the police. 

The report of rest of the family members are expected to be out on Tuesday, a senior police officer said. "The reports will prima facie show if any poisonous substance was found in their bodies," he added.

The reports will then be sent to the Forensic Science Laboratory. The viscera preserved there will be examined for the next few weeks to determine the presence of any poison, the officer said.

It's been a week since 11 members of the Burari-based Chundawat family were found hanging from an iron grill inside their house, the police have yet to come out with an answer to the puzzle related to the alleged mass suicide.

The police is delving into occult, psychology, superstition and latest investigative techniques to crack one of the most sensational cases in the national capital in the recent times.

Ten of the 11 members were found hanging with their faces covered in pieces of white cloth and mouths taped and hands and legs tied. The family matriarch was found lying in another room with ligature marks on her neck.

The investigators registered a murder case since the 77-year-old Narayan Devi was found lying in a room on the floor. Initially, it was suspected she had been strangulated but the initial autopsy report suggested that all the members had died of hanging, more or less cementing the fact that it was a case of suicide.

The police team recovered several notes recovered from the house which had writings about 'Badh Tapasya', getting into a banyan-tree like formation to attain something great, finding the 'road to God' and detailed notes about tying feet and hands, and covering mouths to appease God.

More morbid details emerged as it was found in the notes that Lalit Singh Chundawat, Narayan Devi's younger son, had started getting 'visitations' from his father, who had died in 2007 and it was on his instructions that from March this year, notes about replicating 'Badh Tapasya' were being written.

In one of the notes that the police recovered from the house, it was mentioned that the members would not die and Lalit's father's spirit would come and save them.

