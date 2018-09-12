हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Live updates: Apple launches new range of iPhones

Ahead of the launch of iPhones, the company has launched Apple Watch Series 4, which is not just bigger and more attractive, it takes technology to the next level. The Series 4 is capable of performing ECGs - in a first, giving the tool directly to the consumer.

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Wednesday, September 12, 2018 - 23:16
The stage is set for the latest version of Apple iPhone, which is expected to be costlier and bigger. Apple is launching the 2018 iPhone lineup at Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. Apple is also expected to put an end to the four-year old design first seen with the launch of iPhone 6 in 2014. But before the launch of iPhones, the company has launched Apple Watch Series 4, which is not just bigger and more attractive, it takes technology to the next level. The Series 4 is capable of performing ECGs - in a first, giving the tool directly to the consumer.

It is anticipated that Apple will launch three new iPhone models, just like it did last year. The new iPhones are said to be modeled around the design language first seen with last year’s iPhone X. In turn, it means that Apple will do away with Touch ID and use of fingerprint sensors for biometric authentication altogether this year.

Here are the live updates:

12 September 2018, 23:16 PM

iPhone XS Max - First 7 Nanometer chip

12 September 2018, 23:16 PM

iPhone XS Max - Most secure facial recognition

12 September 2018, 23:14 PM

iPhone XS Max - 5.8" and 6.5" Super Retina OLED display, 3D Touch, True Tone display, Dolby Vision and HDR10

12 September 2018, 23:13 PM

Apple launches iPhone XS Max

12 September 2018, 23:11 PM

iPhoneXS - Powered with Dolby digital

12 September 2018, 23:10 PM

iPhoneXS - Available in gold, silver, space grey

12 September 2018, 23:09 PM

Apple launches iPhone XS

12 September 2018, 23:08 PM

Today we will take iPhone X to the next level with the most advanced iPhone, says Tim Cook

12 September 2018, 23:07 PM

iPhone X has changed the industry and on the way it became the number 1 smartphone in the world, says Tim Cook

12 September 2018, 23:07 PM

iPhone X defined future of iPhones, says Tim Cook

12 September 2018, 23:05 PM

Apple Watch Series 4 - Priced at $399, $499. Can be ordered from September 14, Friday. It will be available from September 21, next Friday.

12 September 2018, 23:03 PM

Apple Watch Series 4 - All bands of previous editions of Apple watch fit

12 September 2018, 22:58 PM

Apple Watch Series 4 - Powered with 18-hour all day battery life

12 September 2018, 22:58 PM

Apple Watch Series 4 - Upto two times faster performance

12 September 2018, 22:52 PM

Apple Watch Series 4 - First Electrocardiogram (ECG) tool offered directly to the consumer.

12 September 2018, 22:52 PM

Apple Watch Series 4 - Three new heart features - detecting low heart rate, can screen heart rhythm in background and sends an alert if it detects anything not normal, allows Electrocardiogram (ECG).

12 September 2018, 22:49 PM

Apple Watch Series 4 - After detecting a fall, it starts a call immediately. It has SOS feature, which would send alert with the location, in case a person wearing it falls.

12 September 2018, 22:48 PM

Apple Watch Series 4 can detect a fall

12 September 2018, 22:47 PM

Apple Watch Series 4 - Radio waves can move from back as well as forth, to get better connection

12 September 2018, 22:47 PM

Apple Watch Series 4 - Speaker is 50% louder, great for phone calls. The microphone has been moved to the opposite side.

12 September 2018, 22:42 PM

Apple Watch series 4 is thinner, with curved edges. The display is almost 30% bigger.

12 September 2018, 22:41 PM

Apple launches Apple Watch Series 4

12 September 2018, 22:40 PM

Apple Watch has become an intelligent guardian for your health, says senior official.

12 September 2018, 22:40 PM

Fitness and health have been at the core of Apple Watch, says senior official at Steve Jobs Theater

12 September 2018, 22:39 PM

Apple watch has redefined how you look at technology, says Tim Cook

12 September 2018, 22:31 PM

Apple starts live streaming from Steve Jobs Theater for the launch of new iPhones

