Market Live updates: Sensex slips into red, down 29 pts in late morning deals

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 11:52
Stay tuned here for latest updates on Indian markets, including BSE Sensex, NSE Nifty, Indian rupee and MCX gold.

11:52 AM

Sensex turned choppy in late morning deals to trade marginally lower by 29.48 points at 31,495.20 and the broader Nifty was trading below the key 9,850 level.

The IT sector continued to suffer as index heavyweight Infosys extended losses by falling 3 per cent, despite share buyback announcement. The IT sector was followed by Teck, healthcare and realty segments, which also saw decline.

However, buying in metal, bank and key financials cushioned the sentiment.

11:25 AM
10:05 AM

The 30-share index, which had lost 270.78 points in the previous session, was trading higher by 92.83 points, or 0.29 per cent, at 31,617.51 with the sectoral indices led by metal, realty, bank, auto, PSU and capital goods helping the recovery, rising by up to 1.34 per cent.

The 50-share NSE Nifty too was quoting higher by 30.15 points, or 0.30 per cent, at 9,876.55.

From the Sensex pack, ICICI Bank, Tata Steel, ONGC, M&M, TCS, ITC Ltd, Dr Reddy's, Hero MotoCorp, Sun Pharma, Coal India, Wipro, Axis Bank and L&T, rising by up to 1.71 per cent.

09:44 AM

The wider 51-scrip Nifty of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) was also trading 13.50 points or 0.13 per cent higher at 9,850.45 points.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 31,609.93 points, was trading at 31,532.64 points (at 9.17 a.m.), higher 7.96 points or 0.03 per cent from Friday`s close at 31,524.68 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 31,617.51 points and a low of 31,519.50 points in the trade so far.

Infosys stock slipped 3% in early trade.

09:43 AM

The 30-scrip Sensitive Index (Sensex), was trading 7.96 points or 0.03 per cent higher soon after opening.

First Published: Monday, August 21, 2017 - 11:52
