Market Live updates: Sensex slips into red, down 29 pts in late morning deals

Sensex turned choppy in late morning deals to trade marginally lower by 29.48 points at 31,495.20 and the broader Nifty was trading below the key 9,850 level.

The IT sector continued to suffer as index heavyweight Infosys extended losses by falling 3 per cent, despite share buyback announcement. The IT sector was followed by Teck, healthcare and realty segments, which also saw decline.

However, buying in metal, bank and key financials cushioned the sentiment.