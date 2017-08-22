Market LIVE updates: Nifty hovers around 9,800, Sensex sheds some of its gains

The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded higher by 32.05 points or 0.33 per cent at 9,786.40 points.

The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 31,393.93 points, traded at 31,328.33 points (at 9.40 a.m.), higher by 69.48 points or 0.22 per cent from Monday`s close at 31,258.85 points.

The Sensex touched a high of 31,484.28 points and a low of 31,307.52 points in the trade so far.Healthy buying was witnessed in oil and gas, consumer durables and IT stocks.