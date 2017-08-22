Market LIVE updates: Nifty hovers around 9,800, Sensex sheds some of its gains
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 14:10
Zee Media Bureau
Latest Updates
The wider Nifty50 of the National Stock Exchange (NSE) traded higher by 32.05 points or 0.33 per cent at 9,786.40 points.
The Sensex of the BSE, which opened at 31,393.93 points, traded at 31,328.33 points (at 9.40 a.m.), higher by 69.48 points or 0.22 per cent from Monday`s close at 31,258.85 points.
The Sensex touched a high of 31,484.28 points and a low of 31,307.52 points in the trade so far.Healthy buying was witnessed in oil and gas, consumer durables and IT stocks.
First Published: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 14:10
- Track repair was being carried out without station master's permission - Watch report
- Chandigarh roads flood with monsoon water, 112 mm rains in 3 hours
- Watch: First official briefing after Muzaffarnagar train accident
- Can Indian trains provide safer journeys to passengers in future?
- PM Modi meets 13 Chief Ministers of BJP governed states
- Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) poll results 2017: As it happened
- Solar Eclipse 2017: Will Surya Grahan be visible in India?
- Delhi police arrests Siddharth Mehrotra, the thief who targeted netas, businessman to fund his luxurious life
- Supreme Court bars triple talaq, calls it 'unconstitutional'
- WATCH: Lightning quick MS Dhoni produces yet another impressive stumping, sends Lasith Malinga packing