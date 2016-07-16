7th Pay Commission: Calculate your actual pension using this calculator!

Zee Media Bureau

New Delhi: Cabinet approved the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations on 29th June.The general recommendations of the Commission on pension and related benefits have been approved by the Cabinet.

However, a Committee is being constituted to address the implementation issues anticipated in the first formulation which will submit the report after 4 months.

You can find here 7th CPC Pension Calculator (using 2.57 Method) that will calculate your pension in the following steps:

1) Firstly, enter your basic pension as per 6th CPC in the column

2) Thereafter, enter the time period when you retired from job

3) Fill in the pay scale during the time of your retirement

4) Then, add the number of increments earned

5) Lastly, select your pay scale during retirement

6) Click on Calculate

The calculator will once again be updated after the committee submits report.

http://www.govtempdiary.com/7th-pay-commission-pension-calculator-updated