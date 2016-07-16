close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
» »

7th Pay Commission: Calculate your actual pension using this calculator!

The Cabinet approved the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations on 29th June.The general recommendations of the Commission on pension and related benefits have been approved by the Cabinet.

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 19:53
7th Pay Commission: Calculate your actual pension using this calculator!

Zee Media Bureau

New Delhi: Cabinet approved the 7th Pay Commission's recommendations on 29th June.The general recommendations of the Commission on pension and related benefits have been approved by the Cabinet.

However, a Committee is being constituted to address the implementation issues anticipated in the first formulation which will submit the report after 4 months.

You can find here 7th CPC Pension Calculator (using 2.57 Method) that will calculate your pension in the following steps:

1) Firstly, enter your basic pension as per 6th CPC in the column

2) Thereafter, enter the time period when you retired from job

3) Fill in the pay scale during the time of your retirement

4) Then, add the number of increments earned

5) Lastly, select your pay scale during retirement

6) Click on Calculate

The calculator will once again be updated after the committee submits report.

http://www.govtempdiary.com/7th-pay-commission-pension-calculator-updated

 

TAGS

Seventh Pay Commission7th Pay CommissionCalculatorpensionsalaryarrears

From Zee News

Fatima Sana Shaikh explores Malta and we love her look!

Top grossing films of 2017 so far!

India’s 5 most expensive cities 2017

NAREDCO writes to PM; seeks 6% GST, exemption to low-cost home
Real Estate

NAREDCO writes to PM; seeks 6% GST, exemption to low-cost h...

Cabinet gives in-principle approval for disinvestment of Air India
Companies

Cabinet gives in-principle approval for disinvestment of Ai...

Sebi proposes relaxed entry norms for FPIs to shun PNote route
Markets

Sebi proposes relaxed entry norms for FPIs to shun PNote ro...

Union Cabinet approves recommendations of 7th Pay Commission on allowances
Economy

Union Cabinet approves recommendations of 7th Pay Commissio...

Companies

Ice cream, tobacco makers can't opt for GST compositio...

Gold stays firm on global cues, jewellers&#039; buying
Bullion

Gold stays firm on global cues, jewellers' buying

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video