7th Pay Commission report: House Rent Allowance

The 7th Pay Commission has recommended that HRA be paid at the rate of 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent of the new Basic Pay for Class X, Y and Z cities respectively.  

﻿
Last Updated: Wednesday, June 28, 2017 - 19:56

Zee Media Bureau

New Delhi: Since the Basic Pay has been revised upwards, the 7th Pay Commission has recommended that HRA be paid at the rate of 24 percent, 16 percent and 8 percent of the new Basic Pay for Class X, Y and Z cities respectively.

The Commission also proposed that the rate of HRA will be revised to 27 percent, 18 percent and 9 percent respectively when DA crosses 50 percent, and further revised to 30 percent, 20 percent and 10 percent when DA crosses 100 percent.

Also Read: Full Report of 7th Pay Commission

In the case of PBORs of Defence, CAPFs and Indian Coast Guard compensation for housing is presently limited to the authorised married establishment hence many users are being deprived. The HRA coverage has now been expanded to cover all.

Any allowance not mentioned in the report shall cease to exist.

Also Read: Seventh Pay Commission report: Key Highlights

Emphasis has been placed on simplifying the process of claiming allowances.

Also Read: 7th Pay Commission report: All you should know

