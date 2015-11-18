7th Pay Commission report today: 10 key things you need to know
Lets have a look at the important things you need to know about the pay commission.
Zee Media Bureau
New Delhi: The 7th Pay Commission is ready with its report on remuneration of central government employees as well as pensioners.
Lets have a look at the important things you need to know about the pay commission.
- The Pay Commission will submit its final report to the Finance Minister Arun Jaitley on Thursday (November 19).
- The Commission was set up by the UPA government in February 2014 to revise remuneration of about 48 lakh central government employees and 55 lakh pensioners.
- The pay panel was asked to submit its report within 18 months of its formation.
- However, the Union Cabinet had extended the term of the panel in August by four months to December.
- Its recommendations will also have a bearing on the salaries of the state government staff.
- Government constitutes the pay commission almost every 10 years to revise the pay scale of its employees and often these are adopted by states after some modifications.
- As part of the exercise, the commission holds discussions with various stakeholders, including organisations, federations, groups representing civil employees as well as Defence services.
- The recommendations of the 7th Pay Commission are scheduled to take effect from January 1, 2016.
- Besides Chairman, other members of the commission are Vivek Rae, a retired IAS officer of 1978 batch, and Rathin Roy, an economist. Meena Agarwal is secretary of the commission.
- The 6th Pay Commission was implemented with effect from January 1, 2006; the 5th from 1 January 1996, and the 4th from January 1, 1986.