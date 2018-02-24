CBI registers fraud case against Delhi-based jeweller

NEW DELHI: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday registered a case against Delhi-based jeweller Dwarka Das Seth International for an alleged fraud worth Rs 389.95 crore towards Oriental Bank of Commerce.

The action was taken after it received a complaint by the Ashok Kumar Mishra, Assistant General Manager of Oriental Bank of Commerce.

The company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and trading export of gold, silver and diamond jewellery.

This comes days after billion dollar fraud was reported against jeweller Nirav Modi by the Punjab National Bank.