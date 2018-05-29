CBSE class 10 results: Upset over poor score, 2 students commit suicide

New Delhi: Upset over not scoring good marks in the Class 10th Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board exam, two students allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves on Tuesday in separate areas of Delhi, the police said.

The incidents were reported from Kakrola and Vasant Kunj areas of the national capital.

One of the deceased was identified as Rohit Kumar Meena (17). He was a student of Dwarka's MR Vivekananda Model School.

Meena, a resident of Kakrola, was rushed to a local hospital soon after the incident, but was declared brought dead, police said.

Police said they got a call around 3.45 pm regarding the incident. No suicide note was recovered, but police suspect he was upset after the results.

In the second incident, Pragya Pandey, a 15-year-old student of Ryan International School, allegedly committed suicide by hanging herself in southwest Delhi's Vasant Kunj, police said.

She secured 70 % marks.

Pandey wanted to pursue science and felt that she won't be able to pursue it due to a low percentage, they added.

No suicide note was found. Her father works in enforcement directorate, police said.

The CBSE declared the class 10 board exam results on Tuesday. The overall pass percentage was 86.70.