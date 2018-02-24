Chandigarh gets light rain

CHANDIGARH: Chandigarh and parts of Punjab and Haryana received light rainfall on Saturday morning.

The morning temperature was 18 degrees Celsius in most places.

The rain is likely to give relief to people after the maximum temperatures in the region hit the 30-degree Celsius mark, five to seven degrees above normal, on Friday.

Hisar and Narnaul in Haryana were the hottest on Friday with maximum temperature at 31.6 and 31.5 degrees.

Chandigarh saw a high of 29.5 degrees, five degrees above normal.

In Punjab, Ludhiana and Patiala recorded highs of 28.8 and 27.8 degrees respectively.

Overcast conditions were seen at several places in the region.