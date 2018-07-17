हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sexual harassment

18 men held for sexually harassing 11-year-old girl for 7 months in Chennai

The accused involve security men, lift operator and water suppliers in the apartment where the minor girl stays. 

CHENNAI: Eighteen men have been held for allegedly sexually harassing an 11-year-old girl in Chennai. The girl was allegedly sexually harassed for over 7 months at an apartment building in Chennai. The accused involve security men, lift operator and water suppliers in the apartment where the minor girl stays. 

An investigation into the case is underway.

The girl was allegedly sedated and given spiked soft drinks. The police say she was also blackmailed. The girl studies in Class 7

She narrated her ordeal to her elder sister, who brought it to the notice of their parents. Later, her mother approached the police and filed a complaint in connection with the case on Sunday.

 

