AIADMK expels another 68 office bearers of Tirunelveli unit

CHENNAI : Continuing with its action against dissidents since its loss in the RK Nagar by poll, the ruling AIADMK today expelled 68 office-bearers of the party's Tirunelveli unit.

AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and co-coordinator K Palaniswami said the party office-bearers were expelled for bringing "disrepute" to the organisation.

Former MLA R P Adithan was among those expelled today.

In a joint statement, Panneerselvam and Palaniswami said the action was being taken against the party men for "acting in contravention to the party's policies and ideals," and for "bringing disrepute" to it.

They are being expelled from all their present posts, besides from AIADMK's primary membership, the two leaders said.

They asked the party workers not to have any truck with the expelled members.

Palaniswami and Panneerselvam, who merged the factions led by them in August, 2017, had last month warned of action against those going against the party line, following the AIADMK's loss in the

December 21 RK Nagar assembly bypoll. The poll was won by sidelined party leader T T V Dhinakaran.

The duo had earlier expelled a number of functionaries, while stripping some of the key aides of Dhinakaran of party posts.