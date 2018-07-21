हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Air India flight

Air India flight makes 'priority landing' at Chennai airport due to technical snag

The flight was carrying 111 passengers besides the crew.

Air India flight makes &#039;priority landing&#039; at Chennai airport due to technical snag
Representational image

CHENNAI: A Chennai-bound Air India flight from Mumbai had to make a priority landing at the international airport here on Saturday following some technical glitch. The flight was carrying 111 passengers besides the crew.

An alert was sounded before the aircraft landed under 'local standby' protocol, a Chennai airport official said.

The term 'local standby' refers to sounding of an alert to fire and rescue services to tackle any untoward incidents upon the arrival of an aircraft which is landing in emergency conditions.

"We got a request from the pilot asking us to be on local standby as the flight was approaching the airport. We alerted the (fire and rescue) services to be ready. Soon after it landed, the passengers alighted and the plane was towed away to a bay," the official was quoted as saying by the PTI.

The technical snag was rectified later and the plane resumed its journey to Delhi.

There has been no word from Air India regarding the incident as yet.

