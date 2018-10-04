Alert in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry for 3 days following heavy rain warnings

Chennai: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry are likely to receive heavy to moderate rainfall over the next three to four days, warned the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) - Chennai.

“Based on numerical weather model guidance, a low pressure area is very likely to form over Southeast Arabian sea on 05th October 2018. It is likely to concentrate into a Depression during the subsequent 48 hours, move Northwestwards and further intensified into a Cyclonic Storm,” said RMC Chennai

Advising fishermen not to venture into the sea between October 6 and 8, the weather department added, “Over south Kerala coast, Lakshadweep area, Comorin area, Southeast Arabian sea and Central Arabian sea. Those who are in deep sea are advised to return coast by 5th October 2018.”

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) also issued heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy falls warning in parts of Kerala on Sunday. Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan also announced that the IMD had issued a warning about a low-pressure area in the Arabian Sea close to Sri Lankan coast.

"Formation of a low pressure area over southeast Arabian sea on October 5 and its transformation into a cyclonic storm while moving towards northwestward direction on October 6 and 7 is also likely to happen," said Deputy Director General of Meteorology S Balachandran on Wednesday.

"Till October 5, there would be widespread, moderate rainfall in TN and Pondicherry and heavy rainfall in some isolated places," he said.

