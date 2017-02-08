Amid uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, Governor stays put in Mumbai
Mumbai: Amid political uncertainty in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra Governor Ch Vidyasagar Rao, who also holds charge for the southern state, today continued to stay put in Mumbai with no indication of when he will travel to Chennai.
"So far, we have no information on whether the Governor has any travel plans today for Chennai or Delhi," a Raj Bhavan official told PTI.
Yesterday, Raj Bhavan sources had said Rao may leave for Chennai in a day or two.
Political crisis looms large over Tamil Nadu after O Panneerselvam last night dropped a bombshell, saying that he was forced to resign as Chief Minister to make way for AIADMK General Secretary VK Sasikala, who waits to be sworn in for the top job.
The Man Friday of late J Jayalalithaa chose to break his silence on the happenings in the party ever since the death of his mentor on December 5, saying he was being "insulted" by senior ministers and leaders who sought to "undermine" him after electing him the Chief Minister.
India
More from India
World
More from World
Sports
More from Sports
Entertainment
More from Entertaiment
- Hike in India's defence budget: Is Pakistan scared of the move?
- ISRO to launch record satellites at one go next week
- UP Assembly elections 2017: Public opinion in Ballia
- DNA: Why does Pak celebrate "Kashmir Solidarity Day" on February 5 every year?
- Govt may take steps to ban triple talaq after UP polls, says Ravi Shankar Prasad
- ISI agent Shamshul Huda, prime suspect in Kanpur train derailment, arrested in Nepal
- US moves UN to designate JeM chief Masood Azhar as global terrorist; China puts proposal on 'hold'
- PM Narendra Modi tears into Congress over 'SCAM' jibe, hails demonetisation, surgical strikes
- When BJP's Sambit Patra blasted Kanhaiya Kumar over surgical strikes, terrorism; video goes viral
- Delhi earthquake today: Earthquake jolts Delhi, Noida, NCR