Bankers to strike work on March 15

Chennai: The United Forum of Bank Unions (UFBU), an umbrella body of nine unions in the Indian banking sector, on Tuesday decided to strike work on March 15 to press for early finalisation of wage revision in banks, said a union leader.

"The UFBU has decided to go on strike on March 15. The wage revision was due in November 2017. The union's have also charted out other protest programmes," All India Bank Employees` Association General Secretary C H Venkatachalam told IANS.

He said a decision to this effect was taken at the meeting of UFBU held in Mumbai on Tuesday.