BJP

After the unconditional apology rendered by the BJP leader, the HC closed the suo motu contempt case against him.

BJP leader H Raja apologises before Madras HC for abusing judiciary, contempt case shut

CHENNAI: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National Secretary H Raja on Monday apologised  before the Madras High Court for his derogatory remark against the judiciary. In September, Raja had abused the judiciary after the police denied permission for Vinayagar Chathurthi procession in Pudukottai on a particular route.

After the unconditional apology rendered by the BJP leader, the HC closed the suo motu contempt case against him.

Observing that any attempt at disrespecting the judiciary could lead to the promotion of fascism and naxalism, the court had initiated contempt proceedings against Raja. He was asked to appear before the court on October 22.

He had been embroiled in the controversy after he called the state police 'anti-Hindu' during a Ganesha idols procession at Meyyapuram village in Pudukottai district. In a video which had gone viral, he was seen using strong language against the Madras HC and dubbing the police department "corrupt". 

The Thirumayam police had formed a special team to arrest him, and invoked Sections 143 (unlawful assembly), 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant) 294 (b) (obscene act/abrasive words) 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his/her duty), 505 (1) (b) (c) (statements conducing public mischief), 506 (1) (criminal intimidation) and 290 (committing public nuisance) of IPC against him.

However, the senior BJP leader claimed that he was not absconding as portrayed in some sections of the media. He also said that he had no knowledge of any teams which had been formed to search for him.

