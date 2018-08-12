हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vikram

Car of actor Vikram's son crashes into auto, 1 injured

A case had been registered for rash, negligent driving and causing hurt by act endangering life of others against Dhruv.

Car of actor Vikram&#039;s son crashes into auto, 1 injured
Representational image

Chennai: Tamil film actor Vikram's son Dhruv was arrested after a car allegedly driven by him rammed into a parked autorickshaw here, injuring its driver, early today, police said.

He was released on own bail later, police said.

A case had been registered for rash, negligent driving and causing hurt by act endangering life of others.

The incident took place on the TTK Road at around 3.50 am. Auto driver Kamesh had been admitted to the Government Royapettah Hospital, city Traffic Police said.

The autorickshaw had been damaged severely, a police official told PTI.

When asked how the accident occurred, Police said further investigations were on.

Tags:
VikramDhurvTTK RoadChennai Police

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close