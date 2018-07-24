हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Chennai train accident

Chennai: 4 passengers dead, many injured in freak local train accident at St Thomas Mount station

Four passengers died and at least 10 were injured after hitting a hard surface while travelling in a local train at Chennai's St Thomas Mount station

Chennai: 4 passengers dead, many injured in freak local train accident at St Thomas Mount station
Representational image (File photo)

CHENNAI: Four passengers died and at least 10 were injured after hitting a hard surface while travelling in a local train at Chennai's St Thomas Mount station on Monday morning.

The passengers were on the foot-board of the crowded train when they fell off.

Among the 10 injured, five are reportedly in a critical condition. 

According to eyewitness reports, the passengers were hanging out of the door, when in a freak accident, they hit a hard surface – likely a wall or pole – and fell. 

The incident took place at 8.25 am on Monday. 

According to a release by the Indian Railways, "At St.Thomas Mount station the shoulders bags of male commuters travelling on footboard hit against the Railway cement fence and 10 passengers have fallen down at 8.25 hrs from the running train (T.No.40701 – Chennai Beach – Tirumalpur Passenger) between Km17/2 – 17/4. Immediately Govt Railway Police Personnel, Mambalam and Railway Protection Force Personnel, St Thomas Mount, attended the spot." 

The injured passengers were rushed to Government Hospitals at Royapettah and GH Chennai. One of the injured died expired on the way to the hospital, added the release. 

