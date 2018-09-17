हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Periyar

Chennai: Periyar's statue vandalised, slippers kept on head

On Periyar's 140th birth anniversary, a statue of the social activist was vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Chennai's Tiruppur on Monday morning. A pair of slippers were kept on the statue's head. 

Chennai: Periyar&#039;s statue vandalised, slippers kept on head

Chennai: On Periyar's 140th birth anniversary, a statue of the social activist was vandalised by unidentified miscreants in Chennai's Tiruppur on Monday morning. A pair of slippers were kept on the statue's head. 

A few parts of the statue were also chiselled.

ANI photo

Police have launched an investigation into the matter.

Periyar, whose real name is E V Ramaswamy, was a pioneer in Dravidian renaissance movement – the social, cultural, political and literal movements that took place in the Tamil Nadu. He is known as the 'Father of modern Tamilnadu'.

Tags:
PeriyarPeriyar statuevandalism

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close