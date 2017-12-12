Chennai restaurant employs robots to serve you food

Don't be surprised if you take a seat at a Chennai restaurant and are greeted by a robot. Yes, a restaurant in Chennai has indeed employed four robots to replace human waiters in what the owner says is a dining experience like no other.

Every table in this restaurant is fitted with a tablet and all one has to do is punch in their food order. The message will get transmitted to the chefs who will send the dishes to the table via the robots.

Serving primarily Chinese and Thai cuisine, the restaurant's novelty factor has been bringing in customers who largely want to experience what it is like to be served by robots.

While this may be the first robot-themed restraunt in the country, Artificial Intelligence (AI) is being increasingly used the world over and India is also trying to keep pace. At the Global Entrepreneurship Summit 2017 earlier this month, a Made-in-India robot called Mitra had greeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ivanka Trump.

While many support the increased use of robots in carrying out both complex and daily tasks, there are also those who warn against the rise of AI. Billionaire inventor and engineer Elon Musk recently said that the future may even see the use of robots for military purposes which would make the world a deadlier place.

While predictions - of Musk and others - may or may not come true, Chennai residents for now are content saying 'bon appetit'.