'Compensation to Tamil Nadu oil spill victims a priority'
Chennai: The priority now will be on compensating the victims of the oil spill caused by the collision of two ships carrying petroleum products off Kamarajar Port here, said a top official of the Directorate General Shipping on Monday.
Speaking to reporters here, Malini V Shankar, Director General, said the focus will be on compensating the affected people like fishermen and others.
Two ships -- M.T. BW Maple carrying liquefied Petroleum Gas(LPG) and M.T. Dawn Kanchipuram, which had petroleum oil lubricants (POL)-- collided off the Kamarajar Port on January 28 at 3.45 a.m.
The collision caused a big hole in the oil tanker. It measured around 7-8 metres in diameter below the water and 3-4 metres in diameter at the top.
The collision resulted in the breach of fuel tank of Dawn Kanchipuram, causing the spill which is being cleaned up by various agencies.
According to Shankar the insurers of Dawn Kanchipuram, the main polluter in this case, have set up a claims desk here to collect claims from various parties like fishermen and the Indian Coast Guard (for expenditure incurred in cleaning up).
She said a probe was on to find out who was at fault.
Shankar said soon after the collision, the oil tanker was safely berthed so that her cargo could be discharged to reduce the risk of sinking.
Around 26,800 tonnes of motor spirit and 6,008 tonnes of high speed diesel were safely transferred to the shore tanks from the ship.
The ships have been restrained from leaving the port.
