Deepa Jayakumar - Jayalalithaa's niece - may be named as AIADMK CM nominee if SC rules against Sasikala
Chennai: Deepa Jayakumar – former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa's niece who has stalked claim to her aunt's legacy – may succeed VK Sasikala as the chief minister nominee if the Supreme Court gives an unfavourable verdict against the incumbent AIADMK general secretary in the disproportionate assets case.
On a day when both the camps in Tamil Nadu - one led by Sasikala and the other by O Panneeerselvam – eagerly await the apex court verdict in the DA case, intense speculations doing the rounds suggest that in the event of a negative SC verdict, Deepa Jayakumar may be nominated to take over as the next chief minister of this southern state.
Given the current animosity between Sasikala and O Panneerselvam, it is obvious that a large number of AIADMK MLAS will consider Deepa Jayakumar's name for the top job.
The much awaited Supreme Court's verdict on the disproportionate assets case - which will decide the fate of AIADMK leader VK Sasikala - is likely to be delivered at 10:30 am, according to the apex court's causelist of cases.
Since Jayalalithaa is dead, the case against her would be abated. The other accused in the case are Sasikala's relatives VN Sudhakaran and Elavarasi. All four had been convicted by the trial court, but acquitted by the Karnataka High Court.
Nearly a month after her aunt and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa died, Deepa Jayakumar declared her intentions to enter politics.
42-year-old Deepa is the daughter of Jayalalithaa's only brother late Jayakumar.
London-educated Deepa first shot into limelight when she alleged that she was not allowed to meet her aunt Jayalalithaa when she was hospitalised for 75 days. Later, she also alleged that she was not allowed to attend Jayalalithaa's funeral in December.
