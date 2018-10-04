हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
DUSU president was never our student: Thiruvalluvar University informs Tamil Nadu govt

Thiruvalluvar University has informed the state government that Ankiv Baisoya was never enrolled in their university.

DUSU president was never our student: Thiruvalluvar University informs Tamil Nadu govt
File image

Thiruvalluvar University has informed the state government that Ankiv Baisoya was never enrolled in their university.

Following the row over producing fake documents by DUSU president Ankiv Baisoya, a Tamil-Nadu based university on Thursday came forward to clarify that Baisoya is not their student.

The Vellore based-Thiruvalluvar University said that Baisoya was never its student.

Reportedly, Baisoya had submitted a fake certificate in the varsity's name for securing admission in Delhi University.

Thiruvallur University has written to the Tamil Nadu Higher Education Department that Baisoya was neither enrolled the university nor any of its affiliated college, a senior government official said.

The official also confirmed that the University has "given in writing" that the documents are indeed fake.

The communication reportedly said the Controller of Examinations has issued a letter stating the certificate was not genuine.

Earlier, the National Students' Union of India (NSUI), had alleged Baisoya had produced a fake certificate from the Thiruvalluvar University for getting admission to Delhi University, a charge dismissed by the ABVP.

Baisoya was recently elected president of the Delhi University Students' Union (DUSU), but a row erupted over his degree certificates after NSUI released a letter, purportedly from the varsity, saying the certificate submitted by him was fake.

(With PTI Inputs)

