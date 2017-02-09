Is O Panneerselvam's 'turn Poes Garden into memorial' demand a masterstroke to checkmate Sasikala?

Chennai: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam, who is locked in a bitter power struggle with AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala, has now demanded that his predecessor late J Jayalalithaa's posh 'Poes Garden' residence be converted into a grand memorial.

The comments from OPS, as Panneerselvam is popularly known, have come at a time when the two sides – one led by him and the other by Sasikala – have stretched their muscles for control over the party and the government in this southern state.

Interestingly, the two have blamed each other for betrayal and keeping the people of Tamil Nadu in the dark over Jayalalithaa's death, while staking claim to the charismatic former AIADMK general secretary's legacy.

The demand – being viewed as a masterstroke from OPS - is apparently aimed at weakening Sasikala, who currently resides in Jayalalithaa's sprawling residence, where she had already spent several years.

"It is the people's wish that Amma's home should be a memorial," Panneerselvam said today.

The 24,000 square foot Poes Garden property, named "Veda Nilayam" after Jayalalithaa's mother, is known to boast of spectacular luxury and opulent interiors.

Panneerselvam has resigned as Chief Minister - a move that he said he was forced into by Sasikala, who was chosen last weekend by the AIADMK to take over as chief minister.

On Tuesday night, Panneerselvam visited Jayalalithaa's memorial at Marina Beach and spent a few moments in silence before dropping his bombshell.

OPS – a staunch Jayalalithaa loyalist for years - said that he was the chosen successor of the late leader, who died in December, and he is ready to take back his resignation if asked by the party. He also said he is willing to face a floor test.

Since then, he has made a series of allegations against Sasikala only to be rejected by her loyalists. He also met the Chief Secretary and the police chief this morning, telegraphing that he remains very much in-charge.

Chief Secretary Girija Vaidyanathan was summoned by Sasikala yesterday, but after consulting the Chief Minister, the top bureaucrat reportedly didn't go.

Further escalating his rivalry with Sasikala, Panneerselvam yesterday announced an inquiry to be headed by a Supreme Court judge into Jayalalithaa's death in hospital.

Raising questions about the former Chief Minister's treatment, he claimed that during her 75-day stay at Chennai's Apollo hospital, he was not allowed to see her even once.

He has also written to banks asking them not to allow any AIADMK transactions without his say-so, insisting that he is the party's treasurer - a post that Sasikala had removed him from after his dramatic revolt.

But Panneerselvam has said that he does not consider Sasikala more than an "interim" general secretary and that she has no authority to sack him as treasurer.

Panneerselvam also got a shot in the arm today when party presidium chairman E Madhusudhanan extended his support to him. Madhusudhanan met OPS at the latter's residence here.

After the meeting, Madhusudhanan told waiting mediapersons that his conscience was urging him to join Panneerselvam's camp and he has surrendered to that voice.

Panneerselvam told reporters that Madhusudhanan would be the permanent general secretary of the AIADMK and that former chief minster J Jayalalithaa's Poes Garden residence (Veda Nilayam), where Sasikala continues to live, would be converted into a "memorial for Amma."