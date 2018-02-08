Jackpot for Chennai Police: 67 wanted gangsters arrested from a single birthday party

CHENNAI: A party meant to celebrate the birthday of a noted gangster in Chennai took an unexpected turn when police surrounded the area and gatecrashed the venue. At gunpoint, the police arrested over 67 wanted gangsters from the spot.

The incident took place when the gangsters had come together to celebrate the birthday of one of their leaders, Choolaimedu Binnu. The party was organised by Binnu's accomplice near Malayambakkam village at the outskirts of Chennai.

The police got a tip-off during a routine vehicle check on Tuesday night when they caught some gangsters who were on their way to the party. Startled by the admissions of the gangsters who were arrested, the local police from Poonthamalli, Nazarethpet, Poonamallee, and Mangadu were alerted for ‘Operation Birthday’.

Unaware of what was brewing in police's mind, Binnu was cutting the cake using a sickle, symbolically sticking to his profession.

Meanwhile, the police were surrounding themselves near the location. After having spread themselves out in the entire area, the police successfully arrested the gangsters present at the location at gunpoint.

While Binnu and a few others managed to escape on motorbikes, the rest of those present were nabbed. Sixty motorbikes and six luxury cars, all carrying weapons, were seized from the location.

"It was hilarious to see some of the gangsters unable to realise what just happened. One even tried to explain that it was a birthday party genuinely believing that we were there to stop the party", said a police officer.