Jallikattu stir intensifies as thousands continue protest at Chennai's Marina Beach; Tamil Nadu CM to meet PM Modi on Thursday

Chennai: Thousands of youth on Wednesday gathered at the Marina beach in Chennai as protests demanding the lifting of the ban on bull-taming sport 'Jallikattu' snowballed across Tamil Nadu.

Faced with mounting anger on the streets, the top brass of the state government got into a huddle as Chief Minister O Panneerselvam decided to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday seeking an ordinance to allow Jallikattu, the traditional sport banned by the Supreme Court. He will be accompanied by 51 MPs of AIADMK.

He appealed to the students to give up their protests even as IT sector employees and several more actors joined the chorus for allowing 'Jallikattu'.

However, the protesters rejected the Tamil Nadu Chief Minister's appeal to end the mass protest.

Amidst protests across Tamil Nadu for permission to conduct Jallikattu, ruling AIADMK today said a resolution would be adopted in the coming session of the state Assembly seeking the lifting of the ban on the bull taming sport.

It also vowed to initiate legal steps against "foreign" animal rights NGO People for Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) to prevent it from engaging in activities "inimical" to Tamil culture.

AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala also lashed out at Congress, her party's arch rival DMK, and the BJP over failure to conduct the sport while lauding the students and youngsters for carrying out peaceful protests across the state.

The peaceful protestors at the Marina beach blocked the road for some time, forcing the police to do a mild baton charge to disperse them.

Protestors comprised mostly members of various social media groups though it is also said that some non-governmental organisations (NGO) are extending silent support to the protests.

The Marina turned into a sea of humanity as several thousand young men and women demanded not only an end to the ban on Jallikattu but also a ban on People for Ethical Treatment of Animals, which opposes the sport.

The common complaint among the protest leaders was that the Supreme Court had insulted the Tamil culture by disallowing the animal sport that coincides with the just-ended Pongal festival.

Support for the protesters grew, as students of SRM University here announced protest outside their institution. Similar protests have been reported at other places in Tamil Nadu.

Lawyers in Namakkal district announced a boycott of courts.

Symbolic 'Jallikattu' events, where bulls were let loose, were reported from Madurai, Sivaganga, and Pattukottai.

Crowds, meanwhile, continued to swell at Alanganallur and Tamukkam grounds in Madurai, the traditional base for the sport.

Tension prevailed at Tamukkam grounds as three students attempted to set themselves ablaze which was foiled by police.

Seven activists of a pro-Tamil outfit climbed the historic Pamban railway bridge in Rameswaram and held a dharna. When they were removed by police, they threatened to jump into the sea and commit suicide if they were arrested.

Tension prevailed in Kandipatti village in Sivaganga where 'Manju Virattu' (bull chasing) was organised with 100 bulls. Police baton-charged to disperse the participants. However, the protesters allegedly attacked police with stones damaging a police vehicle and reinforcements were sent to bring the situation under control.

At Pasukaranpatti in Madurai district, organisers released many bulls with prize money attached to their horns on the road leaving it to youths to tame them and take the prize money. Similar events were held near Pattukottai in which 30 bulls participated.

On Wednesday, Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan claimed some organisations too are involved in the protests apart from bona fide students.

Speaking to the media, some protestors voiced the demand for Jallikattu and also spoke against the central government and liberalisation of the economy.

They also demanded a ban on some multinational company products.

In Jallikattu, a bull vaulter is expected to hang on to the animal's hump for a stipulated distance or for a minimum of three jumps by the bull.

At the Marina, thousands braved hot weather conditions and initially found getting food difficult. But as appeals for food were posted on social media, food packets started arriving along with volunteers. Supply of water too was ensured throughout the day.

Employees of information technology companies came out of their offices in solidarity with the protesters who refused to meet politicians who arrived at the beach to mollify them.

Hundreds of college students and others sat through the night at the Marina beach after talks with two state ministers failed on Tuesday night.

The demonstration began on Tuesday morning after police arrested Jallikattu supporters in Alanganallur town in Madurai district.

After police disconnected power supply to the beach, the young crowd used mobile phone lights at night.

DMK Working President and opposition leader MK Stalin urged Chief Minister Panneerselvam to meet the demonstrators and take immediate action for holding Jallikattu.

The protesters got a boost when popular actor Vijay lent his support.

"Law was not created to rob people of their tradition and rights but to protect it," he said in a video message.

"Jallikattu is every Tamilian's identity. Those who are protesting against the ban on Jallikattu are united by the feeling that they are Tamilians but not out of compulsion or political pressure.”

"I bow down to each and every one of them," Vijay said. "I'd be really happy if those arrested are released immediately."

Actor Suriya, in between his promotional tour for upcoming Tamil action "C3", lashed out at animal rights advocacy group PETA, which is aggressively campaigning against Jallikattu.

Actor GV Prakash, singer-lyricist Arunraja Kamaraj, and filmmaker Karthik Subbaraj joined the supporters on Tuesday.

While Prakash and Arunraja are observing a silent protest at Marina beach here, Karthik is leading the crowd in Madurai.

Thousands of youths who began their protest in Alanganallur on Monday were arrested a day later.

Police housed the protesters -- both men and women -- at wedding halls. Angered by the arrests, are villagers took to the streets.

The Supreme Court in May 2014 banned Jallikattu, saying that bulls cannot be used as performing animals either for Jallikattu events or for bullock-cart races.

Since then, people have been urging the central government to take steps to allow the sport.

