Kamal Hassan, Panneerselvam visit M Karunanidhi's residence to enquire about DMK patriarch's health

M Karunanidhi is currently being treated for fever due to Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) with intravenous antibiotics and fluids.  

Image Credit: ANI

CHENNAI: Top political leaders from Tamil Nadu including Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and actor-politician Kamal Haasan paid a visit the residence of ailing DMK chief M Karunanidhi to enquire about his health.

The leaders made a beeline at the DMK chief's Gopalapuram residence after the doctors attending him described a "slight decline" in his health.

O Panneerselvam, Fisheries Minister D Jayakumar, Electricity Minister P Thangamani, Minister for Municipal Administration SP Velumani and Kamal Hassan were among those who visited the 94-year-old leader.

The leaders met DMK working president MK Stalin to inquire about the health of his ailing father M Karunanidhi.

On Friday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi too enquired about the health of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief M Karunanidhi and prayed for his quick recovery.

The Prime Minister also spoke to Karunanidhi`s son MK Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi regarding the same.

"Spoke to Thiru @mkstalin and Kanimozhi Ji. Enquired about the health of Kalaignar Karunanidhi Ji and offered any assistance required. I pray for his quick recovery and good health," he tweeted.

Several political leaders including MDMK general secretary Vaiko, DMK`s Dayanidhi Maran have also visited Karunanidhi at his residence in Gopalapuram.

Karunanidhi is currently undergoing treatment for fever due to Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) with intravenous antibiotics and fluids.

He is also being monitored and treated round the clock by a team of medical and nursing professionals, who are providing hospital-level care at his home.

On July 18, Karunanidhi was admitted to Kauvery Hospital in the city for a tracheotomy procedure. 

(With ANI inputs) 

