M Karunanidhi

Karunanidhi is better and recovering: EPS, OPS meet hospitalised DMK leader

The Monday medical bulletin, updating on Karunanidhi's health, is yet to be issued by the hospital.

ANI photo

CHENNAI: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M Karunanidhi is on his way to recovery, said Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami on Monday morning. He was accompanied by Deputy CM O Panneerselvam, and DMK chief's son MK Stalin and daughter Kanimozhi.

“I have just met him in Kauvery hospital. He is better and is recovering well,” said Palaniswami while briefing reporters about his meet with Karunanidhi who's admitted in Chennai's Kauvery Hospital.

Karunanidhi is currently stable and his treatment will continue at the ICU. The Monday medical bulletin updating on Karunanidhi's health is yet to be issued by hospital.

The DMK chief's health condition is "stable...He is well...A medical team is attending on him... Me and deputy chief minister O Panneerselvam along with DMK party working president M K Stalin and Rajya Sabha MP Kanimozhi visited him in person."

State ministers including Law minister C Ve Shanmugam accompanied the Chief Minister to the hospital.

The 94-year-old DMK stalwart was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the hospital on Saturday after his blood pressure dropped. His health deteriorated on Sunday evening, leading to well-wishers and party cadres flocking to the hospital.

Karunanidhi, who is suffering from fever due to urinary tract infection, was earlier undergoing treatment at his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai. He is on intravenous antibiotics, reported ANI.

A medical bulletin issued at 2130hrs on Sunday night informed that Karunanidhi faced a health setback, but has responded to treatment.

"There was a transient setback in the clinical condition of Kalignar Dr M Karunanidhi, DMK President and former Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu. With active medical support, his vital signs are normalising. He continues to be closely monitored and treated by the panel of expert doctors," read a three-line bulletin.

Hundreds of Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) workers, undeterred by police lathi-charge, continued to stay put outside the Kauvery Hospital at Alwarpet after news of the DMK president's health condition emerged.

Security was beefed up at both the hospital premises and Karunanidhi`s residence. Nearly 500 security personnel have been deployed outside the hospital alone.  

