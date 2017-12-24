RK Nagar bypoll results: Dhinakaran wins, bags over 72,000 votes

24 December 2017, 16:26 PM
TTV Dhinakaran wins RK Nagar bypoll, crosses magic 72,000 votes
24 December 2017, 16:26 PM
Official EC trends: TTV Dhinakaran continues to lead with 68392 votes at the end of counting round 14
AIADMK's E. Madhusudhanan: 36217 votes
DMK's N. Marudhu Ganesh: 18924
BJP's Karu Nagarajan: 1126
24 December 2017, 15:41 PM
Latest counting trends:
TTV Dhinakaran: 64627
AIADMK: 33446
DMK: 15918
24 December 2017, 15:40 PM
Dhinakaran headed for big win, claims I am the real successor of Jayalalithaa
24 December 2017, 14:30 PM
TTV Dhinakaran pays floral tribute to late AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran on his 30th death anniversary at MGR memorial in Marina Beach #Chennai pic.twitter.com/mcMp9jiHoH
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2017
24 December 2017, 14:25 PM
Latest counting trends:
- TTV Dinakaran (Independent): 44,094
- E Madhusudhanan (AIADMK): 19,525
- N Maruthu Ganesh (DMK): 10,292
- Others: 6,490
24 December 2017, 14:23 PM
After eight rounds of counting, Dhinakaran recieves over 44,000 votes.
24 December 2017, 13:11 PM
"I am an independent candidate for namesake but all Party (AIADMK) workers are with me. I also have Amma's wishes," says Dhinakaran.
24 December 2017, 13:05 PM
Official EC trends after Round 6 of counting
TTV Dhinakaran: 29255 votes
AIADMK's E. Madhusudhanan: 15181 votes
DMK's N. Marudhu Ganesh: 7986 votes
24 December 2017, 13:05 PM
Dhinakaran leads with massive 29255 votes
24 December 2017, 12:59 PM
Dhinakaran reaches Chennai
24 December 2017, 12:48 PM
Dhinakaran addresses media:
I firmly believe that it is time for this government to go, and in the coming 3 months you will see this government go: TTV Dhinakaran in Madurai #RKNagarByPoll pic.twitter.com/v5uhgQ6T3J
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2017
24 December 2017, 12:37 PM
Official EC trends (at the end of counting round 5):
- TTV Dhinakaran leads with 24132 total votes
- AIADMK's E. Madhusudhanan gets 13057 votes
- DMK's N. Marudhu Ganesh gets 6606 votes
24 December 2017, 12:30 PM
At the end of fourth round of counting at RK Nagar bypoll, Dhinakaran leads RK by-election results with 20,298 votes.
AIADMK's E Madhusudanan gets 9,672 votes while DMK's N Maruthu Ganesh gets 5032.
24 December 2017, 11:48 AM
After four round of counting,
- Dhinakaran leading with 20,298 votes
- AIADMK's Madhusudhanan gets 9,672 votes
- DMK's Maruthu Ganesh gets 5,091 votes
24 December 2017, 11:45 AM
"During my recent visits to various parts of Tamil Nadu such as Avinashi (Tirupur) and Arumanai (Kanyakumari), people said the pressure cooker (his poll symbol at RK Nagar) will win. They want a change of this regime," he said.
24 December 2017, 11:45 AM
"We are the true AIADMK... People of RK Nagar have elected Amma's successor," says Dhinakaran.
24 December 2017, 11:42 AM
Trends:
TTV Dhinakaran: 15,868 votes
AIADMK's Madhusudhanan: 7,033 votes
DMK's Maruthu Ganesh: 3,750 votes
24 December 2017, 11:41 AM
Once again, Dhinakaran establishes a massive lead in the third round of voting.
24 December 2017, 11:01 AM
The current EPS-OPS government will fall within 3 months, says Dhinakaran while addressing the media
24 December 2017, 10:55 AM
As per official EC trends after two rounds of counting:
TTV Dhinakaran leading with 5082 votes
AIADMK's E. Madhusudhanan gets 1783 votes
DMK's N. Marudhu Ganesh gets 1142 votes
24 December 2017, 10:22 AM
Counting halted again as protesters create a ruckus.
24 December 2017, 10:20 AM
Election result trends
TTV Dinakaran (Independent):10,391
E Madhusudhanan (AIADMK): 4,520
N Maruthu Ganesh (DMK): 2,323
K Nagarajan (BJP): 66
NOTA: 102
24 December 2017, 10:17 AM
Dhinakaran supporters celebrate:
Chennai: Supporters of TTV Dhinakaran celebrate, burst crackers outside his residence as official trends indicate his lead #RKNagarByPoll pic.twitter.com/qNGVnNj0Wd
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2017
24 December 2017, 10:09 AM
"After Amma, TTV Dhinakaran is the mass leader of Tamil Nadu," say supporters.
24 December 2017, 10:06 AM
Second round of counting going on, 17 rounds of counting left
24 December 2017, 10:02 AM
AIADMK supporters demand the media coverage be stopped immediately and journalists removed from counting centre.
24 December 2017, 10:00 AM
Counting has now resumed.
"Police restored peace, nothing alarming. Compilation of second round going on," says Chennai district Electoral Officer.
24 December 2017, 10:00 AM
Counting halted for nearly 15 minutes after clash between AIADMK and Dhinakaran supporters
24 December 2017, 09:45 AM
Paramilitary forces have been rushed in to control the situation
24 December 2017, 09:45 AM
Second-round of counting halted due to clashes.
24 December 2017, 09:44 AM
Dhinakaran supporters celebrate the early trends
Chennai: TTV Dhinakaran supporters celebrate outside a counting center as early official EC trends indicate his lead #RKNagarByPoll pic.twitter.com/XfBkehnknB
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2017
24 December 2017, 09:39 AM
Clashes erupt between AIADMK members and Dhinakaran supporters.
Election Officers attacked
24 December 2017, 09:31 AM
Early Trends
TTV Dinakaran (Independent): 7,276
E Madhusudhanan (AIADMK): 2,737
N Maruthu Ganesh (DMK): 1,181
K Nagarajan (BJP): 66
NOTA: 102
24 December 2017, 09:29 AM
Counting halted after war of words breaks out between the agents of Independent candidate TTV Dinakaran and AIADMK.
24 December 2017, 09:16 AM
TTV Dhinakaran takes massive lead.
24 December 2017, 08:46 AM
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam pay tributes to late AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran at his Marina Beach memorial
24 December 2017, 08:39 AM
#RKNagarByPoll Counting of votes underway ; Visuals from a counting center in #Chennai pic.twitter.com/00fT9mYX4Q
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2017
24 December 2017, 08:39 AM
#Visuals from late AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran memorial at Marina Beach in #Chennai on his 30th death anniversary. pic.twitter.com/bFFEK1pHTg
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2017
24 December 2017, 08:10 AM
RK Nagar by-poll counting will be conducted in 19 rounds at Queen Mary’s College. One postal vote has also been received.
24 December 2017, 08:07 AM
The counting of votes will take place at the Queen Mary’s College in Chennai
24 December 2017, 08:06 AM
Security arrangements have been beefed up in various parts of Chennai
24 December 2017, 08:05 AM
#RKNagarByPoll: Counting of votes begins; #Visuals from outside a counting center in #Chennai pic.twitter.com/c1OSHQ03Tf
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2017
24 December 2017, 07:59 AM
Counting of vote begins
24 December 2017, 07:35 AM
"Apart from BJP other parties that contested used corrupt practices and distributed money in a big way," said Karu Nagarajan, BJP candidate from RK Nagar, outside a vote counting centre in Chennai.
24 December 2017, 07:35 AM
#RKNagarByPoll: Counting of votes will begin at 8 am. Visuals from outside a counting center in #Chennai pic.twitter.com/ORKYAc9LF7
— ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2017
24 December 2017, 07:26 AM
RK Nagar by-poll counting will begin at 8 am
24 December 2017, 07:26 AM
The RK Nagar polls were scheduled to be held in April 2017 but later cancelled after complaints of large-scale voter bribing by a candidate.
24 December 2017, 07:25 AM
The Dhinakaran camp is facing flak for releasing a video clip of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in a hospital bed.
24 December 2017, 07:23 AM
Over 59 candidates are in the fray. However, the by-poll is mainly seen as a fight between the ruling AIADMK, its rival faction led by Dhinakaran and DMK.