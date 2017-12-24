हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી
RK Nagar bypoll results: Dhinakaran wins, bags over 72,000 votes

Dinakaran, who contested as an Independent candidate for RJ Nagar bypoll, got 72,518 votes. 

By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Sunday, December 24, 2017 - 17:04
PTI photo

CHENNAI: Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV.Dinakaran on Sunday ensured a massive victory over his nearest rival, E.Madhusudhanan of the AIADMK in the by-election for the Radhakrishnan Nagar (RKNagar) constituency that fell vacant after the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Dinakaran, who contested as an Independent, had got 72,518 votes as against Madhusudhanan's 39,029 votes. DMK candidate N Marudhu Ganesh has got 20,493 votes.

While 1,924 voters have voted for `none of the above` (NOTA) option, BJP candidate K.Nagarajan has got 1,185 votes.

From the start, Dinakaran was in the lead and the gap between him and the rivals got widened when the counting progressed.

The by-poll was necessitated following the death of sitting member and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016.

24 December 2017, 16:26 PM

TTV Dhinakaran wins RK Nagar bypoll, crosses magic 72,000 votes

24 December 2017, 16:26 PM

Official EC trends: TTV Dhinakaran continues to lead with 68392 votes at the end of counting round 14 

AIADMK's E. Madhusudhanan: 36217 votes
DMK's N. Marudhu Ganesh: 18924 
BJP's Karu Nagarajan: 1126 

24 December 2017, 15:41 PM

Latest counting trends: 

TTV Dhinakaran: 64627 
AIADMK: 33446
DMK: 15918

24 December 2017, 15:40 PM

Dhinakaran headed for big win, claims I am the real successor of Jayalalithaa 

24 December 2017, 14:30 PM

24 December 2017, 14:25 PM

Latest counting trends:

  1. TTV Dinakaran (Independent): 44,094
  2. E Madhusudhanan (AIADMK): 19,525
  3. N Maruthu Ganesh (DMK): 10,292
  4. Others: 6,490

 

24 December 2017, 14:23 PM

After eight rounds of counting, Dhinakaran recieves over 44,000 votes.

 

24 December 2017, 13:11 PM

"I am an independent candidate for namesake but all Party (AIADMK) workers are with me. I also have Amma's wishes," says Dhinakaran.

24 December 2017, 13:05 PM

Official EC trends after Round 6 of counting

TTV Dhinakaran: 29255 votes

AIADMK's E. Madhusudhanan: 15181 votes

DMK's N. Marudhu Ganesh: 7986 votes

24 December 2017, 13:05 PM

Dhinakaran leads with massive 29255 votes

24 December 2017, 12:59 PM

Dhinakaran reaches Chennai

24 December 2017, 12:48 PM

Dhinakaran addresses media: 

 

24 December 2017, 12:37 PM

Official EC trends (at the end of counting round 5):

  • TTV Dhinakaran leads with 24132 total votes
  • AIADMK's E. Madhusudhanan gets 13057 votes
  • DMK's N. Marudhu Ganesh gets 6606 votes 

24 December 2017, 12:30 PM

At the end of fourth round of counting at RK Nagar bypoll, Dhinakaran leads RK by-election results with 20,298 votes.
AIADMK's E Madhusudanan gets 9,672 votes while DMK's N Maruthu Ganesh gets 5032.

24 December 2017, 11:48 AM

After four round of counting,

  • Dhinakaran leading with 20,298 votes
  • AIADMK's Madhusudhanan gets 9,672 votes
  • DMK's Maruthu Ganesh gets 5,091 votes

24 December 2017, 11:45 AM

"During my recent visits to various parts of Tamil Nadu such as Avinashi (Tirupur) and Arumanai (Kanyakumari), people said the pressure cooker (his poll symbol at RK Nagar) will win. They want a change of this regime," he said.

 

24 December 2017, 11:45 AM

"We are the true AIADMK... People of RK Nagar have elected Amma's successor," says Dhinakaran.

 

24 December 2017, 11:42 AM

Trends:

TTV Dhinakaran: 15,868 votes

AIADMK's Madhusudhanan: 7,033 votes

DMK's Maruthu Ganesh: 3,750 votes

24 December 2017, 11:41 AM

Once again, Dhinakaran establishes a massive lead in the third round of voting. 

 

24 December 2017, 11:01 AM

The current EPS-OPS government will fall within 3 months, says Dhinakaran while addressing the media

24 December 2017, 10:55 AM

As per official EC trends after two rounds of counting:

TTV Dhinakaran leading with 5082 votes

AIADMK's E. Madhusudhanan gets 1783 votes

DMK's N. Marudhu Ganesh gets 1142 votes 

24 December 2017, 10:22 AM

Counting halted again as protesters create a ruckus. 

24 December 2017, 10:20 AM

Election result trends

TTV Dinakaran (Independent):10,391 

E Madhusudhanan (AIADMK): 4,520 

N Maruthu Ganesh (DMK): 2,323 

K Nagarajan (BJP): 66

NOTA: 102

24 December 2017, 10:17 AM

Dhinakaran supporters celebrate:

 

24 December 2017, 10:09 AM

"After Amma, TTV Dhinakaran is the mass leader of Tamil Nadu," say supporters.

24 December 2017, 10:06 AM

Second round of counting going on, 17 rounds of counting left

24 December 2017, 10:02 AM

AIADMK supporters demand the media coverage be stopped immediately and journalists removed from counting centre. 

24 December 2017, 10:00 AM

Counting has now resumed.

"Police restored peace, nothing alarming. Compilation of second round going on," says Chennai district Electoral Officer.

24 December 2017, 10:00 AM

Counting halted for nearly 15 minutes after clash between AIADMK and Dhinakaran supporters

24 December 2017, 09:45 AM

Paramilitary forces have been rushed in to control the situation

24 December 2017, 09:45 AM

Second-round of counting halted due to clashes.

 

24 December 2017, 09:44 AM

Dhinakaran supporters celebrate the early trends 

 

 

 

24 December 2017, 09:39 AM

Clashes erupt between AIADMK members and Dhinakaran supporters.

Election Officers attacked

24 December 2017, 09:31 AM

Early Trends 

TTV Dinakaran (Independent): 7,276
E Madhusudhanan (AIADMK): 2,737 
N Maruthu Ganesh (DMK): 1,181 
K Nagarajan (BJP): 66
NOTA: 102

24 December 2017, 09:29 AM

Counting halted after war of words breaks out between the agents of Independent candidate TTV Dinakaran and AIADMK.

24 December 2017, 09:16 AM

TTV Dhinakaran takes massive lead. 

24 December 2017, 08:46 AM

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edapadi K Palanisamy, Deputy CM O Panneerselvam pay tributes to late AIADMK founder MG Ramachandran at his Marina Beach memorial

24 December 2017, 08:39 AM

24 December 2017, 08:39 AM

24 December 2017, 08:10 AM

RK Nagar by-poll counting will be conducted in 19 rounds at Queen Mary’s College. One postal vote has also been received.

24 December 2017, 08:07 AM

The counting of votes will take place at the Queen Mary’s College in Chennai 

24 December 2017, 08:06 AM

Security arrangements have been beefed up in various parts of Chennai

24 December 2017, 08:05 AM

24 December 2017, 07:59 AM

Counting of vote begins 

24 December 2017, 07:35 AM

"Apart from BJP other parties that contested used corrupt practices and distributed money in a big way," said Karu Nagarajan, BJP candidate from RK Nagar, outside a vote counting centre in Chennai. 

24 December 2017, 07:35 AM

24 December 2017, 07:26 AM

RK Nagar by-poll counting will begin at 8 am

24 December 2017, 07:26 AM

The RK Nagar polls were scheduled to be held in April 2017 but later cancelled after complaints of large-scale voter bribing by a candidate.

24 December 2017, 07:25 AM

The Dhinakaran camp is facing flak for releasing a video clip of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa in a hospital bed.

 

24 December 2017, 07:23 AM

Over 59 candidates are in the fray. However, the by-poll is mainly seen as a fight between the ruling AIADMK, its rival faction led by Dhinakaran and DMK.

