RK Nagar bypoll results: Dhinakaran wins, bags over 72,000 votes

CHENNAI: Sidelined AIADMK leader TTV.Dinakaran on Sunday ensured a massive victory over his nearest rival, E.Madhusudhanan of the AIADMK in the by-election for the Radhakrishnan Nagar (RKNagar) constituency that fell vacant after the death of former Tamil Nadu Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa.

Dinakaran, who contested as an Independent, had got 72,518 votes as against Madhusudhanan's 39,029 votes. DMK candidate N Marudhu Ganesh has got 20,493 votes.

While 1,924 voters have voted for `none of the above` (NOTA) option, BJP candidate K.Nagarajan has got 1,185 votes.

From the start, Dinakaran was in the lead and the gap between him and the rivals got widened when the counting progressed.

The by-poll was necessitated following the death of sitting member and AIADMK supremo Jayalalithaa on December 5, 2016.