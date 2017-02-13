Man detained for threatening Karunanidhi's wife with toy gun
ANI | Last Updated: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 23:44
Chennai: A masked man was handed over to the police for trespassing into former chief minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) president M. Karunanidhi's residence and threatening his wife Rajathi Ammal with a toy gun.
"An unknown masked person, seemed like a trained criminal, entered into the premises of former chief minister's residence at CIT colony at the first floor of madam's bedroom and threatened them with a gun point demanding cash," DMK leader Paranthaman told ANI.
Later, the family members alerted the security guard and handed the accused over to the Mylapore Police.
Further investigation is going on.
First Published: Monday, February 13, 2017 - 23:44
