Massive people's movement takes shape in TN to save Jallikattu, Chennai's Marina Beach is ground zero

Chennai: Patience appears to be wearing thin in Tamil Nadu over the ban on bull-taming sport Jallikattu. A massive pro-Jallikattu protest is being held at Chennai's Marina Beach since yesterday.

What started as an isolated protest by a group of youngsters has grown into a massive show of strength in favour of the lifting of the ban imposed by the Supreme Court.

Tens of thousands of people have descended on the Marina demanding that an ordinance be passed by the Centre to circumvent the ban. Linking Jallikattu to 'Tamil pride', the protestors asserted that no law should prevent them from performing a ritual that has been part of their culture for thousands of years.

They are also demanding an assurance from Chief Minister O Pannerselvam. In response, the government said that it cannot give any oral assurance and indicated that the CM could issue a statement later in the day on the matter.

It all started with forwarding of a WhatsApp message and posts on social media, and before long, people from all walks of life, especially the youth started to converge at the Marina, starting 10 am on Tuesday. The crowd swelled all through the night and by morning thousands of

Meanwhile, the Madras High Court today said that it will not "interfere" on the issue of protests in the city against the ban on Jallikattu, holding that the Supreme Court was seized of the matter.

While the movement has no single leader, the protest has gained support of a Tamil celebrities.

The state government has held talks with agitators and assured its commitment to hold the bull taming sport in the state. The government also told the youths that it would even approach the President seeking an ordinance on the matter.

Chandramohan, one of the representatives who held talks with the ministers on behalf of the protesters, insisted that the Chief Minister support the bull taming sport. “The government should understand the sentiments of the people and exert pressure on the Centre. They (ministers) have assured to find a solution,” he said.

As of now, the protesters are unrelenting in their demand for conducting Jallikattu and continue to stay put at the protest site. The agitators claimed that more volunteers were on their way to join the protests.

Tamil Nadu has been urging the Centre to issue an ordinance for the conduct of Jallikattu, held during the Tamil harvest festival Pongal in mid-January.

However, the Centre, as per reports, is not keen to interfere in the matter till the time its sub-judice.