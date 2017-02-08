O Panneerseelvam sets Twitter on fire, hailed as 'hero' for challenging Sasikala

Chennai: Shortly after Tamil Nadu Chief Minister O Panneerselvam openly revolted against AIADMK general secretary VK Sasikala alleging that he was forced to resign, the social media exploded in his support and showered praise on him for taking the bold move.

Netijens became active minutes after he ended his explosive press conference on the Marina Beach where he hit out against AIADMK legislature party leader VK Sasikala and told how he was being 'humiliated' by the latter.

People cutting across party lines hailed the move, and tweets and re-tweets threw indications that the AIADMK camp is divided on the issue.

Tweeting in favour of the chief minister, DMK MLA from Chepauk-Triplicane J Anbazhagan congratulating him for his bold speech, while joint secretary of the AIADMK IT wing Hari Prabhakaran tweeted in support of OPS, saying that he was not afraid of being removed from his post.

I'm proud to throw my post for supporting my CM #OPS. Now atleast expecting the MLAs and MPs to support to OPS. Amma is living with us. — Hari Prabhakaran (@Hariadmk) February 7, 2017

If this in-fighting continues in AIADMK then no stable govt is possible. — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) February 7, 2017

Meanwhile, hundreds gathered outside the house of chief minister O Panneerselvam, while entry into Poes Garden, where VK Sasikala resides, was restricted to MLAs, MPs and senior ministers.

Outside Panneerselvam's residence, AIADMK cadres played songs from popular MGR movies which used to be played at all party gatherings. Former minister KP Munusamy, a vocal critique of Sasikala, was seen coming out of the Paneerselvam's house around 10.45pm.

Here are some quick reactions on the issue.

Greed of Sasikala is now in front of TN Public. Its upto public now, if they dont want wrong they shud protest in support of #OPannerselvam — Shashank Singh (@RccShashank) February 8, 2017

No politician ever had the guts to give such a mass speech like #OPS.We stand by you and support you #OPannerselvam #IsupportOPS #TnPolitics — Arun (@Arunksmp) February 8, 2017