On Jayalalithaa's 70th birth anniversary, PM Modi launches 2-wheeler subsidy scheme for women

CHENNAI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched the Tamil Nadu government's Amma Two-Wheeler Scheme, which offers a subsidy to women to purchase scooters. The launch of the scheme was held to mark the 70th birth anniversary of former AIADMK supremo J Jayalalithaa.

The scheme that PM Modi launched in Chennai was announced earlier by Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami. It would offer subsidy of Rs 25,000 to one lakh women for the purchase of two-wheelers. Over 3 lakh women have already applied for the subsidy, and the Tamil Nadu government has said it is in the process of scrutinising the applications and shortlisting the recipients.

"When we empower women in a family, we empower the entire household," PM Modi said while addressing the gathering after the launch of the scheme. "When we help with a woman's education, we ensure that the family is educated. When we facilitate her good health, we help keep the family healthy. When we secure her future, we secure future of the entire home," he added.

PM Modi also planted a sapling as part of the Tamil Nadu government's annual tree-plantation drive. The annual affair from 2011 sets itself a target, that has grown each year to correspond with Jayalalithaa's age. This year, she would have been 70. So, the target for this year's drive is to plant 70 lakh trees.

Modi received a colourful welcome in Chennai, with the route of his short drive in the city lined with flags of the BJP and the ruling AIADMK. The display of the two parties' flags together in this manner comes at a time when the AIADMK is increasingly seen as moving closer to the Narendra Modi dispensation.

PM @narendramodi being received by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and Dy Chief Minister O. Paneerselvam on his arrival at Chennai. pic.twitter.com/ln1fdmNbG0 — PIB India (@PIB_India) February 24, 2018

Modi arrived in Chennai on Saturday evening after an event in Daman and Diu, where he launched a number of projects for the Union territory. He was received at the airport by Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, CM Palaniswami and Deputy CM O Panneerselvam. Modi was flown to the Indian Navy's base, INS Adyar, from where he took a minutes-long drive to the venue of the launch.