OPS calls Dhinakaran '420' as AIADMK sacks 6 members for supporting Sasikala's nephew
Dhinakaran swept the RK Nagar by-poll, claiming legacy to Amma's seat
CHENNAI: After AIADMK's crushing defeat in the RK Nagar by-poll, party leader and Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) on Monday attacked TTV Dhinakaran, calling him a “liar” and “420”.
"Whatever TTV Dhinakaran says are nothing but lies. He himself told us that he is a big 420," said OPS at AIADMK headquarters in Chennai.
On Sunday, the RK Nagar by-polls were swept by independent candidate and expelled AIADMK leader Dhinakaran, who defeated his nearest rival AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan by over 45,000 votes.
Earlier today, AIADMK sacked six office-bearers for allegedly supporting Dhinakaran, nephew of jailed leader VK Sasikala.
The sacked members are – Vetrivel, Thanga Tamil Selvan, Rangaswamy, Muththaiya, VP Kalairajan and Sholinghur Parthiban. A day before RK Nagar by-poll counting, unseen footage of late AIADMK chief J Jayalalithaa inside Chennai's Apollo Hospital was released P Vetrivel.
The decision to sack the members was taken during a high-level committee meeting.
The emergency meeting was called by Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy (EPS) and OPS to discuss party's performance in the recent polls.
Following his massive victory in the RK Nagar by-polls, Dhinakaran on Sunday predicted that the AIADMK-led state government will fall in three months time.