Parts of Chennai to face 7-hour power cut on Monday, here's the list of areas

Chennai: There will be power cuts in some parts of Chennai on September 3, Monday, the Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (TANGEDCO) has said.

Electricity will not be available from 9 am to 4 pm due to maintenance work. The power supply will be restored and made available from 4 pm onwards.

Here is the list of areas which will face power cut on September 3, Monday:

* Kodungaiyur Area

Muthamizh Nagar 1,2,3th blocks, Meenambal Sivaraj street, Ambethkar street, Srinivasa Perumal Koil street (part).

* Velachery Area

Thanthai Periyar Nagar, Part of 100 feet Tharamani link road, Udhayam Nagar, Amirtham avenue, Bharani street, Bhavani Amman Koil street, Kallukuttai, Bharathi Nagar, Godhavari street.

* Neelankarai Area

Kohinoor complex, Rajendra garden, Pandian Nagar, Bismillah Nagar, Teachers colony, Workers Estate, Raja Nagar, Maraikayar Nagar, Blue Beach Road, Sea View Avenue, ECR road – Vettuvankanni.

* Villivakkam Area

East, South Mada street, Narayana Maistry street, Welcome colony, Ponnan Kinaru Street, T.V. Amman Koil Street, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar, Thiruvallur street, Chennai Battai street, Dr Ambedkar street, Seeyalam street, Rajiv Gandhi Nagar.