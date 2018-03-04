हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Policeman on duty at Jayalalithaa 's memorial commits suicide

A 28-year old policeman posted on duty at the memorial of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa here allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself today, police said.

PTI| Updated: Mar 04, 2018, 16:48 PM IST
Comments |
Policeman on duty at Jayalalithaa &#039;s memorial commits suicide
Pic Courtesy: ANI

CHENNAI: A 28-year old policeman posted on duty at the memorial of late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa here allegedly committed suicide by shooting himself today, police said.

M Arunraj (28), a native of Madurai and attached to the armed reserve, allegedly took the extreme step early in the morning by shooting himself in his neck using his .303 service rifle, they said.
He died on the spot.

A senior police official said the cause of the incident was being probed into.

Tags:
chief ministerJayalalithaaSuicide
Next
Story

Government unveils 24 hour toll-free helpline to provide information on education

Trending