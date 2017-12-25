Post humiliating defeat in RK Nagar by-polls, EPS-OPS to analyse performance at AIADMK meet

Chennai: Following a humiliating defeat in the RK Nagar by-polls, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy (EPS) and Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam (OPS) called an emergency meeting of AIADMK's high-level committee at the party headquarters in Chennai on Monday.

During the meeting, the committee will analyse the party's performance in recent by-polls.

Independent candidate TTV Dhinakaran, who was sidelined from the AIADMK, won the high-stake RK Nagar constituency with a massive 89,013 votes on Saturday. He further claimed that the AIADMK government will fall in three months.

His victory came as a major jolt to the ruling AIADMK.

AIADMK candidate E Madhusudhanan bagged just 48,306 votes.

Dhinakaran is the nephew of AIADMK former chief Sasikala Natarajan who's currently in jail. He earlier lost the official AIADMK 'Two Leaves' symbol to the EPS and OPS combined faction.

He had announced to contest the election as an independent candidate and was allotted a 'pressure cooker' symbol for the same.

Following former chief minister J Jayalalithaa's death on December 21, 2016, RK Nagar constituency seat fell empty. By-polls for the seat were held on December 21.