हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

Robbery reported at Congress leader P Chidambaram's house in Chennai

Police are investigating the complaint.

Robbery reported at Congress leader P Chidambaram&#039;s house in Chennai

A robbery has been reported at the residence of senior Congress leader P Chidambaram in Chennai on Sunday. Police say cash and jewels valued at about Rs 2 lakhs have gone missing.

The robbery was reported at Chidambaram's residence on Haddows Road in Chennai's upscale Nungambakkam area. The complaint filed with the police said cash of about Rs 1.5 lakh and jewellery worth about Rs 1 lakh were found to be missing.

An FIR has been filed and an investigation is underway, senior police officials told news agency PTI.

Police officials also said they suspect someone working in Chidambaram's household since the former Union Minister and his residence are under police security.

Local media reports indicate this is not the only robbery in the same locality in recent times. Last week, a robbery was reported by a family that found their house broken into when they returned from a trip abroad.

 

Tags:
P ChidambaramChidambaramrobberyNungambakkamChennai crime

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close