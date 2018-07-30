हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Anna University

Rumours of Anna University being shut floats on social media amid M Karunandhi’s deteriorating health reports

Rumours of Anna University declaring a holiday due to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) stalwart M Karunanidhi's detoriating heath, circulated widely on social media on Sunday.

Pic courtesy: Facebook

Chennai: Rumours of Anna University declaring a holiday due to Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) stalwart M Karunanidhi's detoriating heath, circulated widely on social media on Sunday.

However, no official notification was uploaded on the official Anna University website or the varsity campus till Monday morning. 

A circular of the varsity being closed went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

The 94-year-old DMK leader was admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Kauvery Hospital around 0130hrs on Saturday, after his blood pressure dropped. On Sunday evening, his health deteriorated. Karunanidhi, who is suffering from fever due to urinary tract infection, was earlier undergoing treatment at his Gopalapuram residence in Chennai. He is on intravenous antibiotics, reported ANI.

A medical bulletin issued at 2130hrs on Sunday night informed that while there was indeed a health setback, Karunanidhi has responded to treatment. 

Chaos spread outside the hospital premises after hundreds of  DMK workers were lathi-charged by police after news his detoriating health condition emerged.

Cadres continued to stay outside the hospital on Monday morning.

Tags:
Anna UniversityKarunanidhi

