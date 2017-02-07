Sasikala as CM: Chennai rapper sings 'My vote is not for you'; AIADMK leader trolled on Twitter

Chennai: AIADMK's decision to elevate party general secretary VK Sasikala to the post of Tamil Nadu's chief minister has evoked sharp reactions from citizens and rival political parties, who have questioned her credentials for the top job.

According to report, a Chennai rap artist, Sofia Ashraf, has offered a new song in which she has lamented AIADMK choosing VK Sasikala to be Tamil Nadu's next Chief Minister.

Sofia Ashraf, who is famous for her song "Kodaikanal Won't", talks of "cheating voters" and "fooling people" and says "My vote is not for you."

Sofia's new number, which has been recorded in Tamil, has become an instant rage on the social media, and has been been viewed over 70,000 times.

Interestingly, the song was recorded at Poes Garden - the posh residence of Sasikala - on Sunday night, hours after the AIADMK announced that she had been elected by party legislators to be Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, many Twitter users have also reacted sharply to the AIADMK's announcement that O Panneerselvam will step down as Chief Minister in favour of Sasikala.

Hashtags such as #TNSaysNo2Sasi have been trending on Twitter ever since the announcement was made and memes and jokes about Sasikala are being shared.

The Twitter users have been arguing how can AIADMK chose Sasikala who has never contested an election and entered active politics only after the death two months ago of J Jayalalithaa.

The 61-year-old also faces charges of corruption and the Supreme Court will decide, possibly next week, whether she conspired with Jayalalithaa to accumulate wealth exceeding their known sources of income in the 1990s.

Sasikala had earlier been elected by the party as its chief, days after Jayalalithaa died in December last year.